Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price at $1,339.00

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,339.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.32) to GBX 1,200 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.02) to GBX 1,360 ($16.89) in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

STJPF stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

