Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $40.30

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:U opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

