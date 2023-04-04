Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $15.28

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRKGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,559,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

CRK opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

