Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.42 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

