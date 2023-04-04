Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.78, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $24,409,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,741,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $24,409,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,741,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,803,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,922,355. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vertex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

