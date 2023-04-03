First American Trust FSB Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $343.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

