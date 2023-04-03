First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

ABT stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

