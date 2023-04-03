The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is First American Trust FSB’s 5th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.7% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 631.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.