AFS Financial Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

