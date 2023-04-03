AFS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $376.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

