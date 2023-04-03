21,835 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,854,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $209.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $542.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

