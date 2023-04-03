Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

