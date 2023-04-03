Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 762.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $641.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

