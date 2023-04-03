AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,481 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.61 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

