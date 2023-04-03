NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.08 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

