Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lowered by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

