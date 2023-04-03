Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.07 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.