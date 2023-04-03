Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.36 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $327.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

