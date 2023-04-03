22,000 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.