International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 969,034 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,034 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

