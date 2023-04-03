Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

