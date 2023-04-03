Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.60 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

