Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NVDA opened at $277.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

