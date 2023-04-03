Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $28.98 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $193.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.