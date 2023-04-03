Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,126 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.