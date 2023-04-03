Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.