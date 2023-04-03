AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,810 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $92.92 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

