Courier Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.37 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

