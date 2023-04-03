Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,306,000 after buying an additional 170,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

