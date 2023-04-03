Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $369.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

