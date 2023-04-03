iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.16 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

