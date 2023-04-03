First American Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

