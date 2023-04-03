Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.11 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.