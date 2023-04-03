McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $279.61 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.18 and a 200-day moving average of $264.17. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

