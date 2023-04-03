First American Trust FSB Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 35,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

