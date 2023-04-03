Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 16,789 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $200.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $634.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

