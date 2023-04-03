Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $207.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.