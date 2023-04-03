Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VTV stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

