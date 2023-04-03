Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

