Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

