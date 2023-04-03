QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.58 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

