Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.