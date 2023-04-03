First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 3,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

