First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $496.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

