iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.