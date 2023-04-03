Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.