Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 19,925 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

