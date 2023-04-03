Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,920,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.