K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,403,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.70 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.