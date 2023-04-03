Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

